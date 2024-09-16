IRSC is accepting applications for Spring 2025 nursing program

Indian River State College School of Nursing is now accepting applications for its Spring 2025 Associate Degree Nursing program.
FORT PIERCE — Great news for residents with a calling to care: The Indian River State College School of Nursing is now accepting applications for its Spring 2025 Associate Degree Nursing program. This exciting opportunity to launch a rewarding healthcare career is open until Oct. 15, 2024.
Future nurses, here’s what Indian River State College’s dynamic program offers:
• Robust theoretical knowledge (because smart nurses save lives!)
Ready to step into the world of healthcare? Visit https://irsc.edu/programs/nursing-as-degree.html for more information and to submit your application.