IRSC is now scheduled to reopen on Monday, October 14 at 8 a.m.

The closure, which began on October 7, 2024, at 5 p.m., will now continue through Friday, October 11.
FORT PIERCE (October 9, 2024, NOON) – Indian River State College is extending its closure due to the ongoing impact of Hurricane Milton. The closure, which began on October 7, 2024, at 5 p.m., will now continue through Friday, October 11, 2024. The College plans to reopen on Monday, October 14, 2024, at 8 a.m.
This extended closure affects all employees, students, and visitors, and includes the cancellation of all classes, including online courses, and campus events. River Hammocks dormitories is now closed through Friday. The safety of our college community remains our top priority.
College officials continue to closely monitor the situation and will provide updates through various channels: local media, including WQCS radio; social media; irsc.edu (college website), and email updates.
Event Updates: All previously announced cancellations and postponements remain in effect.
We urge all members of the Indian River State College community to continue taking necessary precautions and stay safe during this extended severe weather event. Please check our official communication channels regularly for any further updates or changes.