IRSC issues public notice of fee changes

Posted Tuesday, December 10, 2024 11:51 am

FORT PIERCE — The Indian River State College (IRSC) District Board of Trustees will hold its regularly scheduled monthly meeting on January 28, 2025 @ 1 p.m. In addition to the regular agenda, which may include, but is not limited to, business affairs, personnel matters, facilities items, and academic and student affairs, the District Board of Trustees will also consider changes to application and testing fees.

Florida Statute 1009.23(12)(a) grants authority to Florida College System institutional boards of trustees to establish fees within a range allowed by state statute. These fees “shall not exceed the cost of services provided and shall only be charged to persons receiving the service.”

The proposed fees listed below are a result of a thorough review of the costs of every laboratory and course and reflect the costs of consumables, as well as pass-through fees for testing and insurance. All laboratory and course fees are used to purchase items specifically related to that courses’ student learning outcomes and course objectives.

The following chart highlights proposed per-course fee changes by term:

Proposed Fee Changes – December 9, 2024



The estimated economic impact on all affected persons cannot be determined. Copies of the proposed fees are posted on the College website at irsc.edu.

Indian River State College complies with the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Individuals with disabilities requiring special accommodations or assistance to join the District Board of Trustees’ monthly meeting should call the President’s Office at 772-462-4763 with such need at least (3) business days in advance.