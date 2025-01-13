IRSC launches 2025 Promise Program on Jan. 14

Indian River State College will kick off its 2025 Promise Program with Promise Day.
FORT PIERCE — Indian River State College will kick off its 2025 Promise Program with Promise Day. Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 14, high school seniors in Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, and Okeechobee counties can commit to the 2025 Promise Program. The program provides eligible high school graduates the opportunity to earn a tuition-free associate degree at Indian River State College. The College will celebrate opening day by welcoming 250 Port St. Lucie High School seniors to campus. Media are invited to capture the excitement as students begin their higher education journey.
WHEN:
Tuesday, Jan.14, 2025
Event Hours: 8 AM - 1 PM
WHERE:
Kight Center for Emerging Technologies
Indian River State College - Main Campus
VISUALS:
• Students arriving and checking in at three welcome tents in the Kight Center Atrium
• Student interactions with Indian River State College’s mascot
• Students participating in interactive career assessment activities
• Program information fair with students receiving program materials
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS:
• Welcome presentation for 2025 Promise Program participants
• Financial aid application assistance and career assessment workshops
• Student life activities and program exploration
The Promise Program is made possible by the Indian River State College Foundation. To learn more about the program, visit irsc.edu/admissions/irsc-promise.html