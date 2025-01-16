Promise Program opens doors to tuition-free college education

Posted Thursday, January 16, 2025 4:14 pm

FORT PIERCE — Indian River State College kicked off its 2025 Promise Program on Tuesday, Jan. 14, welcoming 250 Port St. Lucie High School seniors as the first wave of students to commit to the tuition-free degree program. The Promise Program provides eligible students the opportunity to earn an associate college degree tuition-free at Indian River State College. The launch event marked the official opening of the program for high school seniors across Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, and Okeechobee counties.

“Today represents more than just the start of another academic program – it is the beginning of a life-changing journey for hundreds of Treasure Coast students,” said Dr. Timothy Moore, Indian River State College President. “The Promise Program removes financial barriers to higher education, making the dream of a college degree achievable for students in our region. The Promise Program demonstrates Indian River State College’s unwavering commitment to transforming lives through education.”

The Promise Program provides a structured pathway to higher education through clear eligibility criteria and a step-by-step process designed to ensure student success at Indian River State College.

The Program welcomes eligible students who meet the following criteria:

• Graduate in 2025 from a public or charter high school in Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee, or St. Lucie County, or from approved private schools or in-district homeschool programs

• Be a U.S. citizen eligible for in-state tuition or a non-U.S. citizen eligible for in-state tuition

• Complete all program requirements by July 14, 2025

To participate in the Promise Program, students will follow these eight essential steps to enrollment and success:

1. Apply for admission to an AA, AS, or AAS degree program for Fall 2025



2. Attend a Promise Information Session (February 3 and 19, 2025, at 6 PM)3. Complete the Promise Commitment (opens January 14, 2025)4. Complete the 2025-26 FAFSA at studentaid.gov5. Attend a FAFSA workshop (Wednesdays, February – April, 9 AM – 6 PM, in Miley Library)6. Attend a registration night (June)7. Register for Fall New Student Orientation8. Submit all required documents, including official high school transcripts, by July 14, 2025

Students will select their registration night based on their intended program of study, with sessions scheduled as follows:

• Monday, June 9 - Health Science



• Wednesday, June 11 - Education• Thursday, June 12 - Workforce/Advanced Tech• Monday, June 16 - Business• Tuesday, June 17 - Public Service• Wednesday, June 18 - Math/Science/Humanities

The Promise Program is made possible through the generous support of the Indian River State College Foundation, which provides critical funding to ensure program success and student achievement. Since its inception, the program has helped thousands of local students access higher education without financial burden.

“The Foundation’s commitment to the Promise Program reflects our belief in the transformative power of education,” said Annabel Robinson, Indian River State College Vice-President of Institutional Advancement. “By removing financial barriers, we are investing in the future of our community and its students.”

Students and families can learn more about the Promise Program at upcoming information sessions. Registration is required at irsc.edu/admissions/irsc-promise.html.

For additional information, contact promise@irsc.edu or visit irsc.edu.