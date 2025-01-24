IRSC launches Private Sector Institute for workforce development

Indian River State College introduces the Private Sector Institute, a comprehensive workforce development...
FORT PIERCE — Indian River State College introduces the Private Sector Institute, a comprehensive workforce development initiative offering customized training solutions for Treasure Coast employers.
The Institute provides specialized training across the following areas:
• Safety and security protocols,
• Professional leadership development,
• Technical skills advancement,
Programs feature:
• Locally-focused curriculum,
• Experienced industry instructors,
• Hands-on learning approaches,
Training programs serve multiple sectors including healthcare, manufacturing, construction, logistics, utilities, retail, and hospitality. All courses are customizable to meet specific organizational needs.
“The Private Sector Institute represents our commitment to strengthening the Treasure Coast economy by directly supporting local business needs,” said Indian River State College President Dr. Timothy E. Moore. “As a recent Florida TaxWatch report shows, every dollar invested in Indian River State College generates $6.69 for Florida’s economy. This institute will further amplify that impact through targeted workforce development.”
“By providing customized training solutions across key sectors like healthcare, manufacturing, and cybersecurity, we are helping local businesses enhance their capabilities while creating new opportunities for our residents,” said Dean Lou Caprino. “The Private Sector Institute builds on the College’s proven track record of delivering practical, industry-aligned training that drives economic growth.”
For information about customized training programs, contact Kim Everton at (772) 795-7951 or privatesectorinstitute@irsc.edu. Visit our website at irsc.edu/programs/private-sector.html.