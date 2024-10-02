IRSC Law Enforcement Academy Celebrates Corrections and Crossover program graduates

The Indian River State College Law Enforcement Academy proudly announces the graduation of...
FORT PIERCE — The Indian River State College Law Enforcement Academy proudly announces the graduation of its Corrections #176 and Crossover LE to CO #24-01 classes, marking a significant milestone in the careers of 24 dedicated public safety professionals.
• Corrections #176: Twenty students completed an intensive 420-hour training program, encompassing 12 Florida Department of Law Enforcement classes. This comprehensive curriculum prepares graduates for roles as correctional officers in jail and prison facilities.
• Crossover LE to CO #24-01: Four law enforcement officers completed the specialized “crossover” program, which allows them to transition into corrections roles. These graduates underwent an additional 198 hours of corrections training, building upon their previous 770 hours of law enforcement education. With a total of 968 training hours across two crucial public safety disciplines, these officers are uniquely qualified to serve their communities.
The graduates of the Corrections #176 class are: Doris Alvarez, Eurilla Bain, Yoselin Benedict, Payton Briglia, Colyn Brown, Tristen Cameron, Justin Castrejon (Okeechobee), Wyatt Craig (Okeechobee), Joshua Elwood, Hector Gaton, Monica Hamilton, Travis McKinney, Christopher Miller, James Savoie, Chad Shirley, Jr. (Okeechobee), Nikki Smith, Seth Towler, Stephanie Wadrop, Shaquira Eubanks*, and Andrice Louis* (*Department of Corrections employees).
Graduates of the Crossover class are: Elizabeth Ayala-Borja (Okeechobee), Anthony Ferriola, Lukas Hughes, and Terri Sweeting.
The following graduates were recognized for their outstanding performance:
• Outstanding Recruit: Travis McKinney
• Firearms: Colyn Brown
The graduation ceremony marks a significant milestone for these students, opening new career opportunities in law enforcement while enhancing the capabilities of local public safety agencies.
For more information about the Indian River State College Law Enforcement Academy and its programs, please visit: https://www.tcpublicsafetytraining.com/p/144/programs.