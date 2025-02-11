IRSC names Jenna Bluedorn as Associate Vice President of Brand Experience

Posted Tuesday, February 11, 2025 4:05 pm

FORT PIERCE, — Dr. Timothy E. Moore, Indian River State College (IRSC) president, has appointed Jenna Bluedorn as Associate Vice President of Brand Experience, a key leadership role that will drive the institution’s brand modernization initiatives and digital transformation efforts.

Bluedorn brings over eight years of digital marketing and client services leadership experience to IRSC. In her new role, she will oversee comprehensive branding and marketing efforts across digital and in-person channels, manage messaging strategies for charter schools, and lead positioning for direct support organizations and affiliated programs.

“By bringing Jenna Bluedorn to Indian River State College, we are strengthening our commitment to excellence in how we communicate and connect with our students, stakeholders, and community,” said Dr. Timothy Moore, president of Indian River State College. “Her expertise in digital strategy and brand development will be instrumental in telling our story and advancing our mission.”

“I am honored to join Indian River State College at this exciting time of growth and transformation,” said Bluedorn. “The opportunity to shape and elevate the College’s brand experience across all touchpoints aligns with my passion for creating meaningful connections through strategic digital and traditional channels.”

“Jenna’s extensive experience in digital marketing strategy and brand management makes her the ideal leader to advance our brand modernization initiatives,” said Michael Hageloh, Executive Vice President of Strategic Initiatives and Chief Marketing Officer. “Her immediate focus will be launching our new website and implementing our newly adopted brand identity.”

Prior to joining IRSC, Bluedorn served as associate vice president of Client Services at Level Agency in Pittsburgh, where she led marketing strategy for both for-profit and not-profit higher education institutions. She has a proven track record of developing innovative strategies that drive growth and enhance operational efficiency.

Bluedorn is pursuing a Ph.D. in Media and Communication Studies from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and holds a master’s degree in international business from Oxford Brookes University, and a bachelor’s degree in public relations and Spanish from the University of Mount Union.