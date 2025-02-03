IRSC names Lien McMullen as New Associate Vice President of Finance

Posted Monday, February 3, 2025 1:42 pm

FORT PIERCE — McMullen joins Indian River State College from Florida Atlantic University, where she most recently served as associate controller, managing financial affairs and overseeing general accounting, financial reporting, and property management operations. Her background includes significant experience with Workday implementation and financial systems management in higher education.

“Lien McMullen’s deep understanding of higher education finance and her proven track record in financial leadership make her an outstanding addition to our team,” said Edith R. Pacacha, Vice President of Administration & Finance and Chief Financial Officer at Indian River State College. “Her expertise in enterprise systems and experience managing complex financial operations will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our financial infrastructure and support the College’s growth.”

A licensed CPA in Florida, McMullen holds an MBA and brings over 15 years of progressive accounting and financial management experience to Indian River State College. Her expertise includes financial analysis and forecasting, GASB/FASB compliance, and project management.

“As we continue to expand educational opportunities across our region, strong financial leadership is important to our success,” said Dr. Timothy E. Moore, Indian River State College President. “Lien’s experience in higher education finance and her commitment to excellence align perfectly with our mission to provide accessible, affordable, and innovative education to our students.”

In her new role, McMullen will oversee financial operations and contribute to the College’s strategic financial planning and management.

For more information about Indian River State College, visit www.irsc.edu.