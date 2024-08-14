IRSC offers free online Financial Literacy Seminar Oct. 9–10

News from IRSC
Posted 8/14/24

FORT PIERCE — The Indian River State College (IRSC) Center for Financial Literacy is offering a free Financial Literacy Seminar …

FORT PIERCE — The Indian River State College (IRSC) Center for Financial Literacy is offering a free Financial Literacy Seminar via Zoom on Oct. 9 – 10, 2024, 5:45 – 8 p.m. Speakers from IRSC and the community will come together to cover topics related to saving, banking, budgeting, investing, insurance, and debt management.

To register for the seminar, visit https://bit.ly/2024FinancialLiteracySeminar. A Zoom online platform link will be emailed to you after you register. The seminar schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, Oct. 9: Investing 101

• 5:45 p.m. — Registration
• 6 p.m. — Welcome
• 6:05 p.m. — Introduction of Speakers
Maria S. Davis, D.B.A., Professor, IRSC
• 6:10 p.m. — How do I start saving?
Laura Kauffman, Associate Professor, IRSC
• 6:25 p.m. — Do I really need a budget?
Kris Demarais, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, IRSC

• 6:40 p.m. — Investing in your 20s, 30s 40s and beyond
Caroline Stawara, Asst Vice President, Premier Private Bankers, SouthState Bank
• 6:55 p.m. — Question and Answer session
• 8 p.m. — Closing Remarks
Maria S. Davis, D.B.A.

Thursday, Oct. 10: Financial Literacy: Back to Basics
• 5:45 p.m. — Registration
• 6:00 p.m. — Welcome
• 6:05 p.m. — Introduction of Speakers
Maria S. Davis, D.B.A., Professor, IRSC
• 6:10 p.m. — Banking and Fraud: An Update

W. Lonnie Blake, Vice President and Store Manager, TD Bank – Vero Beach
• 6:25 p.m. — How do I get out of debt? Why do I need insurance?
Joseph A. Semprevivo, Owner, Joseph’s Real Estate
• 6:40 p.m. — Challenges and Opportunities in the Stock Market
• 6:55 p.m. — My Journey to Financial Independence
Claudia Munoz, CPA CFF CFE, Forensic Account Manager, McCain, Samons & Fiorini, LLC.
• 7:10 p.m. — Question and Answer Session
• 8 p.m. — Closing Remarks
Maria S. Davis, D.B.A.

For more information, contact Maria S. Davis at medavis@irsc.edu or call 772-226-2557. The IRSC for Financial Literacy provides financial literacy educational programs, activities, and materials to assist students and our community in making informed financial decision-making. To learn more about the Center, visit: https://irsc.edu/financial-aid/center-for-financial-literacy.html.

