IRSC offers free online Financial Literacy Seminar Oct. 9–10

FORT PIERCE — The Indian River State College (IRSC) Center for Financial Literacy is offering a free Financial Literacy Seminar via Zoom on Oct. 9 – 10, 2024, 5:45 – 8 p.m. Speakers from IRSC and the community will come together to cover topics related to saving, banking, budgeting, investing, insurance, and debt management.
To register for the seminar, visit https://bit.ly/2024FinancialLiteracySeminar. A Zoom online platform link will be emailed to you after you register. The seminar schedule is as follows:
Wednesday, Oct. 9: Investing 101
• 5:45 p.m. — Registration
• 6 p.m. — Welcome
• 6:05 p.m. — Introduction of Speakers
Maria S. Davis, D.B.A., Professor, IRSC
• 6:10 p.m. — How do I start saving?
Laura Kauffman, Associate Professor, IRSC
• 6:25 p.m. — Do I really need a budget?
Kris Demarais, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, IRSC
Thursday, Oct. 10: Financial Literacy: Back to Basics
• 5:45 p.m. — Registration
• 6:00 p.m. — Welcome
• 6:05 p.m. — Introduction of Speakers
Maria S. Davis, D.B.A., Professor, IRSC
• 6:10 p.m. — Banking and Fraud: An Update
For more information, contact Maria S. Davis at medavis@irsc.edu or call 772-226-2557. The IRSC for Financial Literacy provides financial literacy educational programs, activities, and materials to assist students and our community in making informed financial decision-making. To learn more about the Center, visit: https://irsc.edu/financial-aid/center-for-financial-literacy.html.