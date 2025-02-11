IRSC opens new passport processing office in Fort Pierce

Indian River State College (IRSC) announces the opening of a new passport processing facility...
FORT PIERCE — Indian River State College (IRSC) announces the opening of a new passport processing facility, providing essential travel document services to students, faculty, staff, and community members beginning Feb. 18.
Located at the College’s Fort Pierce Campus, 3209 Virginia Ave., adjacent to the campus Mailroom and Bookstore in the KSU Building, the facility will be staffed by certified passport agents representing the U.S. Department of State. Services include processing of new passport applications, with fees set at $165 for adults and $135 for children. (Payments split between Department of State and IRSC)
The facility will operate Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., by appointment only. Starting Feb. 18, appointments can be scheduled through Passportservices@irsc.edu. Additional information will be available at Travel.state.gov.
Passport renewal services will continue to be handled online through the Department of State for individuals with non-expired passports. For more information or to schedule an appointment after Feb. 18, contact Passportservices@irsc.edu.