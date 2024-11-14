IRSC powers regional workforce development through career event series

Posted Thursday, November 14, 2024 4:10 pm

FORT PIERCE — Indian River State College recently concluded a comprehensive series of career-focused events designed to prepare students for professional success while strengthening the Treasure Coast region’s workforce pipeline. The initiative, which included a Career Fashion Show, Mobile Career Closet, and Career Expo, connected hundreds of students with regional employers and essential professional development resources.

The series kicked off with an engaging Career Fashion Show on Sept. 29 at the College’s Fort Pierce campus, where students gained practical experience in professional presentation and interview preparation. Building on this momentum, the innovative Mobile Career Closet launched on October 2nd, providing students with access to donated professional attire from employees and alumni—creating a meaningful connection between past and present students.

The flagship Fall 2024 Career Expo on Nov. 6 marked the culmination of these efforts, featuring 43 prominent employers including Hog Technologies, Siemens, A-1 Industries, Daher Aerospace, and Seminole Gaming Association/Hard Rock. Enterprise Mobility sponsored the event.

“This professional development series is an example of our commitment to creating opportunities for students while building a robust workforce pipeline for our region,” said President Dr. Timothy E. Moore. “With 77 percent of our graduates remaining employed within our service district, Indian River State College continues to be a driving force in the Treasure Coast region’s economic vitality and future growth.”

Calvin Williams, Associate Vice President of Advising and Career Services, emphasized the strategic importance of these initiatives: “By integrating professional development events with direct employer access, we are providing our students with a comprehensive career preparation experience that extends well beyond the classroom.”

Director of Student Experience Gracia Buzziz highlighted the immediate impact of the Career Expo: “These events create pivotal moments for our students, offering them real-world networking opportunities and practical experience that directly contribute to their career success.”

The career event series reflects Indian River State College’s broader commitment to workforce development and student success across Florida’s Treasure Coast region. The College continues to expand its career services and professional development offerings to meet the evolving needs of both students and regional employers.