IRSC presents 'Why We Are Called the United States of Obesity'

Dr. James Cima, Cornell University graduate and honored New York Chiropractic College alumnus...
FORT PIERCE — Indian River State College Public Service Education presents “Why We Are Called the United States of Obesity” by Dr. James Cima on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 11 a.m. at IRSC, Bailey Auditorium, 4600 Kirby Loop in Ft. Pierce. This presentation is free and open to the public.
This event is part of the Distinguished Speaker Series.
Dr. James Cima, Cornell University graduate and honored New York Chiropractic College alumnus, brings 50 years of wellness expertise to address America’s obesity epidemic. His presentation explores the factors contributing to rising obesity rates and offers innovative approaches to wellness based on Thomas Edison’s preventive medicine philosophy. Drawing from his extensive research and clinical experience, Dr. Cima will discuss the role of diet, lifestyle, and preventive care in combating this national health crisis. As an accomplished author and educator, he has developed comprehensive wellness programs and trained countless healthcare professionals in holistic approaches to health management.
For more information about this Distinguished Speaker Series event, contact the Indian River State College at (772) 462-7150.