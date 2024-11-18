IRSC reignites eternal flame honoring 9/11 victims and first responders

Posted Monday, November 18, 2024 2:46 pm

FORT PIERCE — Indian River State College (IRSC) has reignited the eternal flame located at the College’s Public Service Academy in Fort Pierce, which had inadvertently been allowed to go dark. The flame serves as a solemn memorial to the victims and first responders of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

“The eternal flame is a powerful symbol that reminds us to never forget the tremendous sacrifices made on that fateful day,” said Lou Caprino, Dean of the Indian River State College Public Service Academy. “When I first arrived at the College in June and discovered the flame had gone out, I knew it was of the utmost importance to relight it and restore this sacred memorial.”

The flame was reignited by Caprino and other College officials during a brief but meaningful ceremony. The eternal flame stands as a perpetual tribute to those who perished on Sept. 11, 2001, as well as the brave first responders who rushed to aid victims despite the immense danger.

“Our Public Service Academy is dedicated to training the next generation of emergency personnel, law enforcement, and public servants, serving our communities of Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, and Okeechobee counties,” Caprino said. “Keeping this eternal flame burning is a powerful way for our students to honor the legacy of 9/11 and carry on the spirit of service that defines our public safety professionals.”

IRSC remains committed to preserving the memory of 9/11 and recognizing the ongoing sacrifices of first responders. The reignited eternal flame will continue to serve as a poignant reminder of resilience, courage, and the enduring American spirit.