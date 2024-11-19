IRSC Respiratory Care Program earns highest credentialing honors

Posted Tuesday, November 19, 2024 4:06 pm

FORT PIERCE — The Indian River State College’s Respiratory Care program was recently recognized with the President’s Award for Excellence in Credentialing Success from the Commission on Accreditation for Respiratory Care (CoARC) for the fourth consecutive year. Of over 400 respiratory programs nationwide, only 10 schools have earned this prestigious distinction.

“The Indian River State College’s Respiratory Care program’s outstanding achievement of earning the CoARC President’s Award for Excellence in Credentialing Success four years in a row is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our exceptional faculty and the wonderful caliber of our students,” said Dr. Timothy Moore, president of Indian River State College. “This national recognition affirms the College’s reputation as an elite destination for respiratory therapy education.”

The CoARC views the Registered Respiratory Therapist (RRT) credential as a key measure of a program’s success in preparing graduates to achieve their highest educational and professional aspirations. IRSC’s Respiratory Care program is a selective admissions program designed to develop competence in the cognitive, psychomotor, and affective learning domains required of RRTs.

“This achievement is a testament to the dedication of our faculty,” said Dr. Ann Hubbard, dean of Health Science at Indian River State College. “Their extraordinary efforts to equip our students with the knowledge, skills, and professionalism required of respiratory therapists are remarkable.”

RRTs are trained to care for patients with respiratory or other cardiopulmonary disorders. They care for premature infants, elderly patients, and patients suffering from heart attacks, drowning, and chronic lung disease.

To earn the CoARC President’s Award, programs must meet rigorous criteria, including holding accreditation without progress reports, documenting 100% RRT credentialing success, and exceeding established thresholds for exam pass rates and student retention.

Prospective students can learn more about IRSC’s Respiratory Care program at irsc.edu.