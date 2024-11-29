IRSC statement on the passing of Coach Mike Easom

Posted Friday, November 29, 2024 10:22 am

FORT PEIRCE — “On behalf of Indian River State College, we mourn the loss of Coach Mike Easom, a legendary baseball coach whose profound impact transcended the sport. For 31 remarkable years, Coach Easom was the heart and soul of our baseball program, transforming countless young athletes’ lives and establishing Indian River State College as a collegiate baseball powerhouse.

Coach Easom’s legacy is defined by not only extraordinary achievements—1,036 wins, nine Southern Conference Championships, and four FCCAA State Championships—but also the generations of student-athletes he mentored, supported, and inspired. His commitment to developing not only skilled players, but also exceptional young men, will forever be remembered.

We extend our deepest sympathies to Coach Easom’s wife Linda, their children, and the entire family. Coach Easom was more than a baseball coach; he was a mentor, a leader, and a pivotal figure in Indian River State College’s history. His memory will continue to motivate and guide our athletic program for generations to come.” --President Timothy E. Moore, PhD & Athletics Director Scott Kimmelman, Indian River State College (November 28, 2024)

Public memorial service: Honoring Coach Mike Easom

Indian River State College will hold a public memorial service in honor of Coach Easom.

DATE: Saturday, December 7, 2024

TIME: 2 p.m.

LOCATION:

Indian River State College, Mike Easom Field

3209 Virginia Ave.

Fort Pierce, FL 34981

(Entrance from South 35th St)

ALL ARE WELCOME

Background on Coach Mike Easom

• Graduated Florida State University (FSU) in 1969 with Bachelor of Science in Health Education

• Played baseball for FSU for four years

• Led team in hitting with .368 average in 1968

• Held FSU home run record for many years

• Drafted by Cleveland Indians in 15th round

• Played professionally for Cleveland Indians and Montreal Expos over four years

• Returned to Tallahassee in 1972 as graduate assistant

• Earned master’s degree in Health Education in 1975

• Became Head Baseball Coach at Indian River State College in summer 1975

• Coached for 31 years at IRSC



• Compiled 1,036-500 head coaching record• Won nine Southern Conference Championships• Won four FCCAA State Championships (1979, 1993, 1995, 1996)• Two trips to JUCO World Series (1995 team was runner-up)• Placed 128 players in professional baseball• Placed 14 players in Major Leagues• Placed over 160 players in 4-year institutions on scholarships• Named FCCAA Coach of the Year in 1979, 1993, 1995, and 1996• Indian River State College baseball fields renamed Mike Easom Field in 2022• Coach Easom’s baseball jersey #4 is permanently retired by IRSC