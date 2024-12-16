IRSC to hold fall 2024 commencement ceremonies

Indian River State College will celebrate the graduation of its Fall Class of 2024, marking the culmination of years...
Indian River State College will celebrate the graduation of its Fall Class of 2024, marking the culmination of years of hard work and dedication across diverse fields of study. The energy-filled ceremonies will honor +2,000 graduates from varied backgrounds receiving technical, associate, and bachelor’s degrees, with approximately 800 graduates participating in the ceremonies at the Westside Center. Keynote speakers include Florida Rep. Toby Overdorf and nursing graduate Kendy Campusano.
Rep. Overdorf has served Florida’s House District 85 since 2018. The longtime Treasure Coast business leader founded Crossroads Environmental Consultants in 2002 and serves as Environmental Division President at EDC, Inc. His extensive community involvement includes past presidency of the Palm City Chamber of Commerce, board membership with Leadership Florida, and service on the St. Lucie County Economic Development Council. He holds advanced degrees in Biology and Environmental Business Administration.
An example of the American dream, Campusano embodies the College’s transformative impact. After immigrating from Santo Domingo in 2004, she began with GED classes and progressed through multiple nursing degrees - from CNA to LPN to BSN - all supported by Indian River State College Foundation scholarships. Now at Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital, Campusano completed her education debt-free while raising a family. She serves on the hospital’s storm response team and plans to establish a scholarship foundation with fellow nursing alumni.
WHEN: Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024
9:00 a.m. - Bachelor Degrees (Keynote: Kendy Campusano)
2:00 p.m. - Associate and Certificate Degrees (Keynote: Rep. Toby Overdorf)
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
9:00 a.m. - Associate and Certificate Degrees (Keynote: Rep. Toby Overdorf)
WHERE: Westside Center, 3361 South Jenkins Rd, Fort Pierce, FL 34981