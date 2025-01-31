IRSC to host Fourth Annual Women’s Conference Celebrating Women in Medicine

Indian River State College School of Science and STEM Pioneers will host its Fourth Annual Women’s Conference...
FT. PIERCE — Indian River State College School of Science and STEM Pioneers will host its Fourth Annual Women’s Conference focused on celebrating and empowering women in medicine. The conference will be held at the William and Helen Thomas STEM Center on Indian River State College’s Pruitt Campus in Port St. Lucie.
The day-long event features distinguished speakers from Indian River State College’s renowned health science programs, including Dr. Ann Hubbard, Dean of Health Science, and Dr. Patricia Gagliano, Dean of Nursing. Indian River State College offers comprehensive medical education programs including nursing, radiography, physical therapy, and other allied health disciplines.
Keynote speaker Dr. Juliette Lomax-Homier, MD FACOG, will headline an impressive roster of medical professionals sharing their expertise and experiences. The conference will conclude with closing remarks from Dr. Elizabeth Tsarnas. Featured speakers include Dr. Wendi Smith, DPT; Tracie Pacheco, BSRS, R.T.(R); Dr. Nancy Baker; and others.
This event will be held on Saturday, Feb. 7, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at William and Helen Thomas STEM Center, 500 N.W. California Blvd., in Port St. Lucie. There will be a light breakfast at 8:15 a.m., conference begins at 9 a.m.
Conference highlights include:
• Medical professional panel featuring leading practitioners
• Networking opportunities
This event is free but registration is required. You can register by clicking on the link below
https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/TL3XHQM
Indian River State College offers leading-edge medical and health science education programs through its School of Science and Health Science Division. Programs include:
• Biology
• Nursing (ASN and BSN programs)
The College maintains strong partnerships with regional healthcare providers, offering students hands-on clinical experience and direct pathways to employment in the medical field.
For more information about the conference or Indian River State College’s medical programs, call 772-462-7785 or email lodell@irsc.edu. Indian River State College is an EA/EO educational institution.