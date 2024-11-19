IRSC welcomes automotive dealerships to showcase student opportunities

Posted Tuesday, November 19, 2024 4:06 pm

FORT PIERCE — The Indian River State College (IRSC) Automotive Technology Program was proud to host representatives from Ford Motor Company and local Ford dealerships, including Gilbert Ford of Okeechobee, Sunrise Ford of Fort Pierce, and Mullinax Ford of Vero Beach for a special event highlighting career opportunities in the automotive industry.

The event featured a presentation by Ford Corporate Placement Specialist Eduardo Tautiva, who provided valuable insights into career pathways within Ford. Students also had the opportunity to explore Ford vehicles brought in by local dealerships and saw firsthand the potential career paths that await them.

“This event is part of our commitment to ensuring students are aware of the incredible opportunities available,” said Brian Woodrow, Master Automotive Instructor. “The support of Ford and local Ford dealerships has been instrumental in enhancing our program and preparing students for successful careers.”

Over the past 4–5 years, Ford Motor Company and its local dealerships have donated approximately $200,000 in scholarships, vehicles, and in-kind support to Indian River State College. These contributions include donated vehicles used in the College’s automotive training program and scholarships valued at $5,000 each, awarded to several students.

“We are very grateful to Ford Motor Company and its exceptional local dealerships,” said Indian River State College President Dr. Timothy E. Moore. “Their support of technical training programs like ours demonstrates wonderful corporate leadership and a genuine investment in developing skilled automotive talent. We thank them for their generosity and dedication to nurturing our students, the future innovators who will drive the automotive industry forward.”

The IRSC Automotive Technology Program offers comprehensive training for students seeking careers in automotive repair and maintenance. The program provides hands-on technical education with state-of-the-art facilities and industry-standard equipment at the College’s main campus in Fort Pierce. Students learn advanced diagnostic techniques, and computer system analysis and receive certification preparation for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) credentials. The program emphasizes practical skills and theoretical knowledge, partnering with leading automotive manufacturers and local dealerships to provide real-world experience and potential job placement opportunities.

For more information about the IRSC Automotive Technology program, visit https://irsc.edu/programs/automotive.html. To learn more about other Indian River State College Workforce Education Programs email info@irsc.edu or call 1-866-792-4772.