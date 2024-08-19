IRSC welcomes largest incoming class in 60+ year history

Posted Monday, August 19, 2024 4:44 pm

FORT PIERCE — Indian River State College (IRSC) made history on Aug. 19 as it welcomed its largest incoming class ever during the New Student Orientation. Many of these students will go on to graduate without college debt, thanks to the College’s innovative Promise Program. Indian River State College President Dr. Timothy E. Moore, administrators, faculty and dignitaries rolled out the red carpet for incoming students, ushering in a new year of educational excellence.

The event marked a significant milestone for the institution, highlighting its continued growth and success.

• Record-Breaking Enrollment: A record 3,500+ incoming, first-time students have enrolled, the College’s largest incoming class ever!

• Promise Program Success: 2,300+ high school graduates (Class of ‘24) will attend Indian River State tuition-free, through participation in the College’s Promise Program. Tuition-free! This initiative aims to make higher education accessible and affordable, removing financial barriers for eligible students seeking an Associate Degree.

• Enrollment Surge: After declining enrollment around the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Indian River State College has rebounded with a 26% increase in enrollment since the onset of the pandemic.

• First-Generation College Students: 52% of enrolled students are first-generation college students

Nationwide, many students are opting out of college as a result of rising college tuition costs and FAFSA rollout challenges, but Indian River State College is defying these national trends.

“Today, we are welcoming our largest class ever, while ushering in a new era of opportunity and excellence at Indian River State College,” said Dr. Timothy E. Moore, Indian River State College president. “This record-breaking enrollment, particularly in the face of national challenges, is a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovative, accessible, high-quality education. Through initiatives like our Promise Program, we are opening doors and paving pathways to success for thousands of students. As we celebrate this milestone, we renew our pledge to empower every student to achieve their fullest potential, contribute to our community, and shape the future of our region and beyond.”

“The record-breaking enrollment we are seeing, especially in light of national challenges like rising tuition costs and FAFSA rollout issues, speaks volumes about the value and quality of education Indian River State College provides,” said Vice President for Student Success Beth Gaskin.

The new student orientation day featured a vibrant atmosphere with various activities, including a carnival and food trucks, allowing new students to connect with their peers and familiarize themselves with campus life. The day featured a special appearance by WPBF News Anchor Erin Guy, who delivered remarks to the students about the value of education, pursuing one’s passions, and the importance of community engagement.

IRSC serves more than 23,000 students in Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, and Okeechobee Counties. The College offer more than 120 programs leading to Bachelor’s Degrees, Associate Degrees, Technical Certificates, Applied Technology Diplomas, and Career Training programs.

For more information about Indian River State College and its programs, please visit the College’s website: https://irsc.edu/.