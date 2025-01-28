Jake Owen to headline 2025 Clewiston Sugar Festival with rising Nashville stars

Posted Tuesday, January 28, 2025 12:43 pm

CLEWISTON — South Florida’s largest free country music festival is back with another amazing lineup! The 2025 Clewiston Sugar Festival will be headlined by country music sensation Jake Owen, joined by up-and-coming Nashville artists Dylan Marlowe, Hudson Westbrook, and Lauren Watkins.

Jake Owen, known for his ten No. 1 hits and over 3 billion on-demand streams, promises an unforgettable performance for festivalgoers. Opening acts Marlowe, Westbrook, and Watkins are set to bring their fresh, rising talent to the stage, making this year’s festival a can’t-miss event for country music fans.

The Clewiston Sugar Festival’s main event will take place on Saturday, March 15, 2025, at Civic Park in Clewiston, conveniently located off U.S. 27. In addition to the star-studded concert lineup, attendees can look forward to a wide array of activities, including:

• Free live music,

• A kids’ carnival,

• Line dancing lessons,

• Antique tractor and classic car displays,



• 200+ food and retail vendors,• 5K and 10K races,• A baking competition,• A corn hole tournament,• An alligator wrestling demonstration and wildlife shows, sponsored by the Seminole Tribe of Florida.

“The Clewiston Sugar Festival is a time-honored tradition that celebrates the heart and soul of our community – our local farmers, the fresh food they provide, and our shared love for country music,” said Julia du Plooy, Chairwoman of the Clewiston Sugar Festival Committee. “Bringing big-name performers like Jake Owen to Clewiston is our way of honoring the hardworking people who make our community special.”

The festival, sponsored by U.S. Sugar, HE Hill Foundation, FPL, Clyde Johnson Contracting & Roofing, the Seminole Tribe of Florida, and the Hendry County Tourism Council, takes place annually to celebrate the traditional end-of-harvest season in the Glades.

With over 200 food and arts vendors from across Florida and a variety of activities for all ages, the Clewiston Sugar Festival is the perfect event to bring friends and family together for a day of fun and celebration.

For more details, visit www.clewistonsugarfestival.com