January 10 is 'National Cut Your Energy Costs Day'

Posted Monday, January 6, 2025 11:44 am

FLORIDA — With New Year’s Day now in the rear view mirror, the countdown is on to see how long those resolutions will be kept. According to the Pew Research Center, three in ten Americans reported making at least one resolution for 2024. Not surprisingly, health, exercise or diet topped the list at 79%, but money or finances (61%) came in at number two. Whether you are among the mostly younger Americans who are more likely to make resolutions, or a part of the 70% who just don’t like the idea, saving money on our energy bills is a resolution we can all support.

According to the financial services company SoFi, electricity is the most expensive utility in the state of Florida, followed by gas, cable/Internet and water. Florida is the third-largest energy consuming state, using more than seven times as much energy as we produce, according to the US Energy Information Administration. The fact that energy bills comprise a significant part of our cost of living means they also provide a greater potential for savings, sometimes at relatively little or no cost to the consumer.

Since the cost of energy is based upon how much you consume, reducing your energy consumption is the key to lowering your energy bills. And while you are saving money at the household level, you are also helping to increase our country’s energy security and reducing pollution that comes from non-renewable energy sources.

Consider the following tips from the US Department of Energy (DOE) to put more money in your pocket and improve quality of life for everyone.

Beware of Vampires!

When replacing broken appliances or renovating, purchase energy-efficient models and electronics and operate them efficiently. Did you know that many appliances use energy even when not turned on? This is known as a “vampire load” and can account for up to 10% of a household’s total electrical use. Such loads are common with “instant-on” appliances. Use an Advanced Power Strip (APS) to minimize these unnecessary electrical draws.

Get the LED in!

Since lighting accounts for about 15% of a home’s electrical use, it’s a key place to look for savings. Replacing your incandescent bulbs with LED (light emitting diode) lights will save the average household about $225 per year without any reduction in the brightness of your fixtures. For maximum efficiency, purchase LED bulbs that bear the Energy Star logo.

Give me some space!

Space heating and cooling can require huge amounts of energy, especially during extreme hot or cold weather. Key factors to efficiently maintaining a comfortable environment include the HVAC (Heating, Ventilating and Air Condition) system itself, the temperature settings and control of the system, and the insulation and air sealing of your home. Energy-efficient HVAC systems like heat pumps are a good option to consider when it’s time to replace your unit. Programmable thermostats offer a great “hands-free” approach to temperature control based upon time of day and occupancy. Upgrading your insulation is a good long-term investment, while caulking and weatherstripping are two simple and effective air-sealing techniques that can pay for themselves in less than a year.

You’re in hot water!

Next to space heating and cooling, your water heater is the second largest energy expense in your home, totaling $400-$600 per year. While using less hot water isn’t practical for every situation, consider washing your laundry with cold water whenever possible. For both efficiency and safety, turn your water heater’s thermostat down to 120 degrees. Make sure your water heater and pipes connected to it are well insulated, and when it’s time to replace your unit, consider a more efficient model that bears the Energy Star logo.

Click HERE to visit the Energy Saver page from the US Department of Energy.

https://www.energy.gov/energysaver/energy-saver