Jehovah’s Witnesses to hold their annual three-day convention June 28-30 in WPB

Posted Tuesday, June 25, 2024 4:38 pm

WEST PALM BEACH — It’s four weeks into summer break, and while West Palm Beach residents Cristhian and Lidiana Suarez and their two kids could be headed to a theme park, the beach or even visiting grandparents for the weekend, they are eagerly anticipating a three-day convention with a few thousand people who will come to hear exciting good news!

“Declare the Good News”! 2024 convention series presented by Jehovah’s Witnesses takes place Friday, June 28 - Sunday, June 30 at the West Palm Beach Christian Convention Center of Jehovah’s Witnesses located at 1610 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd. in West Palm Beach. All in the community are invited to attend.

The event is free to attend. Friday from 9:20 a.m. to 4:55 p.m.; Saturday from 9:20 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Sunday from 9:40 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. Each day has a one-hour and 20-minute lunch break.

One of the largest convention organizations in the world returns to the West Palm Beach Christian Convention Center of Jehovah’s Witnesses with a much-anticipated motivational program to comfort and encourage the public.

“We are thrilled to host our conventions in West Palm Beach once again,” says Enmanuel Mejia, local spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “These conventions are a highlight of the year for thousands of people who want to experience some positivity in their lives. We are not only excited to enjoy the program in this historic venue, but also to explore the numerous attractions this beautiful and welcoming city offers.”

In a world where bad news endlessly streams on social media, TV and radio, Jehovah’s Witnesses are presenting their 2024 “Declare the Good News”! convention series all summer long. The free, three-day live event is expected to draw more than 64,000 attendees to the city over the course of 16 weekends – fueling the city’s economy with local spending at stores, hotels and restaurants.

Cristhian Suarez says that the family is “really excited to see the friends and to enjoy the program as a family.” With his wife, Lidiana, and their two young boys, the Suarezes enjoy the Bible-based dramas and videos. “These greatly help our children stay focused on the program and deepen their understanding of the material. After the convention, we love dining out with friends and hosting them at our house on the final day to discuss our favorite parts of the program and enjoy each other’s company,” shares Cristhian.

The “Declare the Good News”! convention will present Bible-based videos, discourses and interviews on topics such as…

• Believe the Truth About Jesus

• Use the Good News to Defeat Bad News



• “Hold Firmly to the Good News” — Why and How?

Saturday features a baptism of candidates from surrounding communities, while a two-part video feature will captivate the audience on Friday and Saturday mornings. Prior to each convention, local congregations will engage in a campaign to invite community members to this free event.

Last year, nearly 13 million people attended more than 6,000 three-day conventions worldwide.

To learn more about this free convention and to find a location near you, please visit jw.org > About Us > Conventions.