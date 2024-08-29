Jet engine tests planned at Okeechobee County Airport

Posted Thursday, August 29, 2024 11:14 am

OKEECHOBEE -- A company that tests jet engines could boost revenue at the Okeechobee Airport, but county commissioners worry about potential noise complaints.

At the Aug. 28 county commission meeting, Commission Chair David Hazellief said he was disappointed the commissioners were not consulted before a lease was signed. County Administrator Deborah Manzo said county staff followed existing county procedures.

According to the staff report, Tango Fox Services is a business that performs operational checks on newly overhauled jet engines. They will use a McDonnell Douglas MD 83 as a testing platform to perform these checks. They will test approximately 50 engines a year. Each run will last approximately 30 minutes or less and will require 600 gallons of jet fuel, which will be purchased at Okeechobee Airport.

Testing will be performed Monday through Friday during business hours only and will generate the normal operation noise level similar to a jet taking off.

The aircraft was brought to the Okeechobee Airport under a short-term lease policy which allows the county administrator to sign leases 365 days or less. Tango Fox Services entered into an Incubator Building Unit Lease Agreement with the county on July 29, 2024. Leased premises is for Unit A, Building No. 1, and is a month-to-month Lease at the rate of $1,714.97 per month.

Tango Fox Services will generate direct revenue for the airport/county as follows:

Rent for county owned incubator building: $ 20,579.64 plus tax annually.

Tie down/ramp fee: $ 15,000 plus tax annually.

Approximate fuel sales $151,200 tax included.

In addition, their business will generate other indirect income from their employees and their business among the county via hotels, motels, restaurants and supplies.

Tango Fox Services obtained a business license through the Okeechobee County Planning and Zoning Department and met requirements to conduct the business.

This is the first step in Tango Fox Services' business goals. They would also like to do a long-term land lease and build a large hangar to bring engine overhauling and other aviation services to the Okeechobee County airport.

Commissioner David Hazellief said he was told they would use a dirt berm to reduce the noise impact. “That’s wonderful when it is raining, but when it is dry, you are going to have a dust storm,” he said.

“I think it is a great revenue source for the airport,” said Assistant County Administrator Justin Nelson . “We have the site. They are willing to do a long term lease.” He said the company must provide insurance, contamination and spill procedures and operating procedures before they begin testing.

“Before full operation, we will make sure we have all those things in place,” he said.

“It looks like to me it would be a good thing for the airport, a good revenue generator,” said Commissioner Brad Goodbread.

Commissioner Terry Burroughs said the short-term lease is already in place. He said before considering a long-term lease, county officials should do more research and visit other airports that have similar testing facilities. “We need to figure out if there are issues that we don’t know about today,” said Burroughs.

“You’ve already signed a contract under the administrative rule,” he said. “But we need to have more information about what they are doing.”

Commissioner David Hazellief said he would make the trips to Fort Pierce and Sebring airports to get that information.