John Gordon Abel died peacefully on his Tir na n’Og Ranch surrounded by family on January 20, 2025. A native of Vermont, he was a Florida entrepreneur in the fishing and agricultural industries.
He was preceded in death by his son, Kevin Abel. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Maureen Loughman Abel; and his sons Brendan Abel and Patrick Abel.
He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and community. A Celebration of Life and spreading of his cremated remains will be held at a later date. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.