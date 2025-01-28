Johnstons’ $1 million gift to fund new recreational athletic facility in Indiantown

Posted Tuesday, January 28, 2025 12:27 pm

INDIANTOWN — The Indian River State College Foundation announced today a $1 million gift from Charles and Sandy Johnston and the Johnston Family Foundation to construct a new multipurpose community athletic facility in Indiantown. This latest contribution extends the Johnstons’ commitment to the community’s development, building upon their transformational $10 million leadership gift that enabled the construction of Indiantown High School. Indian River State College, which operates Indiantown High School, opened its state-of-the-art campus in 2023.

The new multipurpose athletic complex will serve as a hub for community recreation and wellness, supporting both Indiantown High School students and the broader Indiantown community.

“Sandy and I envision this athletic complex as another vital piece in Indiantown’s continued growth and development,” said Charles Johnston. “Just as Indiantown High School has become a centerpiece for education in the community, this facility will create new opportunities for recreation, wellness, and community gathering. We believe in investing in facilities that serve multiple generations and bring communities together.”

The complex will provide modern recreational amenities accessible to all Indiantown residents while supporting the athletic programs of Indiantown High School, exemplifying the Johnstons’ holistic approach to community development.

“We are profoundly grateful to Charles and Sandy Johnston and the Johnston Family Foundation for their generous gift and for their investment in both educational and community infrastructure,” said Dr. Timothy E. Moore, Indian River State College President. “This new athletic complex will create a space where students, families, and residents can gather, exercise, and build stronger community bonds. It represents another significant step in Indiantown’s development and demonstrates the profound impact of the Johnstons’ ongoing commitment to this community.”

“Charles and Sandy Johnston continue to show extraordinary vision in their philanthropy,” said Annabel Robertson, Executive Director of the Indian River State College Foundation. “Their investment in this athletic complex, combined with their previous support of Indiantown High School, creates a comprehensive approach to community development that will benefit Indiantown residents for generations to come.”

For more information about the Indian River State College Foundation, visit https://giving.irsc.edu/.