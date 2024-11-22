Online Exclusive

Join SFWMD for the Resiliency Coordination Forum on Dec. 4

News from SFWMD
Posted 11/22/24

Join the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) for an upcoming Resiliency Coordination Forum...

Online Exclusive

Join SFWMD for the Resiliency Coordination Forum on Dec. 4

Posted
News from SFWMD

Join the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) for an upcoming Resiliency Coordination Forum to promote additional collaboration on water management and resiliency initiatives between local, state, federal and tribal partners.

Forum Details
Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Time: 9:00 a.m.

Location: SFWMD Headquarters - 3301 Gun Club Road, West Palm Beach, FL 33406 (B-1 Auditorium)
Zoom Registration Link

This Resiliency Coordination Forum will feature a saltwater intrusion monitoring update from the SFWMD and updates from the Florida Flood Hub for Applied Research and Innovation. 

In addition, the staff from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District and the SFWMD will provide the latest updates on the Central and Southern Florida (C&SF) Flood Resiliency Studies. We look forward to your participation and strongly encourage your attendance to ensure the success of our region’s multi-scale resiliency initiatives.

For more information regarding the Resiliency Coordination Forum, please contact Yvette Bonilla at 561-682-6286 or ybonilla@sfwmd.gov.

Learn more about the District's resiliency initiatives.

