Joseph Abruzzo sworn in for 2nd term as PBC’s Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller

Posted Tuesday, January 21, 2025 4:39 pm

WEST PALM BEACH – Joseph Abruzzo began his second four-year term as Palm Beach County’s Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller by reiterating his commitment to transparency, to protecting public records and taxpayer money, and to outstanding service for the people of Palm Beach County.

Clerk Abruzzo, who was first elected as Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller in November 2020 and re-elected to his second four-year term in November 2024, thanked the voters of Palm Beach County for their trust and support. He also thanked the nearly 650 employees of the Clerk’s office for their dedication to service.

“As we celebrate 115 years of Palm Beach County history, I’m filled with gratitude on how far we’ve come and energized by the possibilities ahead,” Clerk Abruzzo said. “Together we will continue to lead with honor, respect and devotion to duty. The future is bright, and I am excited for what we will all accomplish.”

During his speech on Tuesday, Jan. 7, Clerk Abruzzo highlighted early successes in his tenure as Clerk that laid the foundation for the office’s success in the past four years, including eliminating nondisclosure agreements, raising the office minimum wage to $15 an hour well before it was required by Florida law, instituting the first office-wide cost-of-living adjustment in nearly 20 years, and establishing the first employee ombudsman for the office.

He also highlighted some special initiatives during his first four years as Clerk, including working with state Rep. Peggy Gossett-Seidman and state Senator Tina Polsky to pass legislation that paved the way for the release of the Jeffrey Epstein grand jury records.

“This legislation reflected a groundbreaking effort to prioritize transparency over secrecy, while adhering to the highest standards of legality and ethical governance,” Clerk Abruzzo said. “… The release of the Epstein grand jury records provided long-overdue clarity and accountability, offering a sense of partial closure to the victims and reaffirming public trust in the legal system.”

In his second term, Clerk Abruzzo will work with Palm Beach County government and judicial partners to create a Property Fraud Task Force to investigate possible cases of property fraud in Palm Beach County. Clerk Abruzzo said the task force “will be one of the cornerstones” of the next four years of his administration.

The office is also on track to earn $1 billion in investment income for the people of Palm Beach County under Clerk Abruzzo’s tenure, thanks to the work of the in-house team that manages the county’s investment portfolio.

After swearing in Clerk Abruzzo for his second term, 15th Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Glenn Kelley took a moment of personal privilege to share “how much as chief judge I’ve enjoyed working under your leadership in the Clerk’s office.”

“I don’t believe there’s been a better working relationship between the court and the Clerk’s office than there is under your leadership,” Chief Judge Kelley said. “… It’s the public that wins when that happens.”

As part of Tuesday’s ceremony, Clerk Abruzzo also reappointed his entire leadership team to their roles with the office. They are:

• Shannon Ramsey-Chessman, Chief of Staff and Chief Deputy Clerk

• Amy Borman, Esq., Chief Legal Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Courts and Official Records

• Radcliffe Brown, Chief Operating Officer of Finance



• Kathy Burstein, Chief Communications Officer• Tracy Ellison, Chief Human Resources Officer• Louis Modesti, Director – Employee Engagement and Ombudsman• Roger Trca, Inspector General

Ramsey-Chessman thanked Clerk Abruzzo for his leadership as Clerk and in the community at large.

“I think I speak for everybody: We’ve never had a better Clerk that had more heart for this office,” Ramsey-Chessman said. “Your staff knows it, the public certainly knows it, and we are so incredibly proud to serve as part of your leadership team.”

Clerk Abruzzo’s full swearing-in ceremony for his second term can be found on the Clerk’s office YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/clerkpbc.