Junior Olympian shows outstanding talents

Ja'Quan Bentley Jr  has become the FIRST EVER Okeechobeean to earn National Junior Olympian & All-American Honors!

Ja'Quan Bentley outdid himself at the AAU Junior Olympic games this week.
OKEECHOBEE — Ja'Quan Bentley Jr  has become the FIRST EVER Okeechobeean to earn National Junior Olympian & All-American Honors!

Junior olympian is the highest honor in any sport or activity with only 8 participants in the entire nation to receive these honors!

Sunday, July 28,  Ja'Quan competed for an exhausting 11 hours of multiple events known as the pentathlon! Finishing with 2,312 total points, placing him 6th overall.

80m hurdles: 13:00 earning 3rd

Long Jump: 5.05m earning 1st

Shot Put: 8.18m (PR) placing 15th

High Jump: 1.35m placing 21st

1500: 5:35 placing 12th

This is an incredible feat as this has never happened in the existence of our community! We want to thank our dedicated coaches, parents and community for all the love and support!

Okeechobee is the home of Junior Olympian Ja'Quan Bentley Jr

Lake 'O' Elite Athletics

Comments

