K9s United calls on Florida drivers to aid fearless canine crimefighters

Posted Tuesday, July 16, 2024 3:30 pm

JACKSONVILLE — K9s United, a national nonprofit dedicated to advocating for and supporting law enforcement canines with vital equipment and training, is encouraging Florida’s drivers to pre-order its specialty license plate ahead of the approaching Oct. 15 deadline. K9s United is over halfway to completing the required pre-sale goal of 3,000 license plates and needs the help of Florida drivers to kickstart plate production, which will further aid the heroic dogs who protect their communities on the front line.

Florida drivers interested in supporting K9s United and aiding working police dogs can pre-order their specialty license plate now for $33 from any authorized motor vehicle service center throughout the state (in-person or online) and from the K9s United website for $34. Additionally, $25 from every license plate sold will help support, protect and advocate for selfless K9s and provide approximately $75,000 in annual funding for these incredible dogs.

“We are so grateful to the Florida drivers who have proactively pre-ordered our specialty license plate, but we need additional help to meet our 3,000-plate goal to get them into production,” said Debbie Johnson, president and founder of K9s United. “This plate is a unique way law enforcement supporters and dog lovers can help fuel the vital training, lifesaving equipment and crucial legislation K9 teams need to stay safe while serving their communities on the front line.”

Drivers do not need to be up for renewal to preorder the K9s United specialty license plate. Once produced, drivers will receive a voucher from the state and will be notified when it is ready to be picked up from their local tag agency.

K9 units are one of the most expensive law enforcement units in an agency, and unfortunately, many do not have adequate funding to provide the necessary resources they require, including advanced training and equipment. K9s United helps fill that void and aids law enforcement agencies to ensure all K9 units have the essential training and equipment K9 officers and their four-pawed partners need.

Furthermore, K9s United is a proactive advocate for the welfare of working police dogs, demonstrating its commitment through tangible legislative achievements. Notably, the organization was instrumental in the passage of two pivotal Florida Senate Bills into state law. Senate Bill 96 enhances the penalty for individuals who inflict harm upon K9s and mounted units. Meanwhile, Senate Bill 388 facilitates prompt and effective emergency response for injured working K9s, authorizing their swift transportation, including by helicopter and ambulance, to veterinary treatment centers. K9s United is also working to pass these laws federally to help police dogs nationwide.

For more information on K9s United and to preorder the specialty license plate, visit www.K9sUnited.org.