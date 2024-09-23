Keep campaign signs off county or state right of way

Posted Monday, September 23, 2024 11:33 am

Want to support your favorite candidate with a political sign? Make sure you put it on your own property or in private property with permission of the property owner.

According to Florida law, political campaign signs may NOT be placed on any state, county or city right of way. Signs placed on right of way may be removed by state, county or city staff.

Following an election, candidates are also required to remove his or her political campaign signs and advertisements within 30 days. However, this does not apply to bumper stickers placed on motor vehicles or billboards used by an outdoor advertising business.