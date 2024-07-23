Keith White seeks seat on county commission

Posted Tuesday, July 23, 2024 3:27 pm

OKEECHOBEE -- Keith White is a county commission candidate, challenging incumbent Bradley Goodbread in District 3.

White is a graduate of Okeechobee High School. He attended Indian River State College, studying business administration and criminal justice. While continuing his education, he served as a deputy under former Sheriff Ed Miller. He is the owner of Sasenburg Transport, a business which hauls agricultural products such as livestock and produce.

“ I am a dedicated member of our community. I've always been passionate about extending invitation to a greater demographic environment which is a major under-looked issue in our community and Okeechobee County,” said White. “I aim to prioritize population needs, which is a another concern in Okeechobee County. I aim to serve these issues in all aspects of academic life for our success together.

“Living in Okeechobee 39 years, I possess the skills and knowledge to effectively serve our community. My goal is to assist with ongoing public safety collaborations to make and form decisions that benefit our community to transparency, accountability and inclusivity,” he continued.

How would he address the issues of food insecurity and lack of affordable housing?

“I plan to place policies to protect our communities from lack of affordable housing, social insulation and low wages from which low income families are affected by overlapping issues in our Okeechobee community,” he said. “I intend to protect our communities from the activity of being underserved and to hear their voices and concern as their community leader of Okeechobee County.”