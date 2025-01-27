Kids have fun at Health & Safety Expo

By Katrina Elsken
Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 1/27/25

Okeechobee community members enjoyed the  2025 Health and Safety Expo and Touch A Truck  event ...

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee community members enjoyed the  2025 Health and Safety Expo and Touch A Truck  event at the Okeechobee Agri-Civic Center on Saturday, Jan. 25.

 The event included booths with health and safety information, games for the kids, and lots of giveaways. Children enjoyed displays of trucks, heavy equipment and even a helicopter.

 

Health & Safety Expo, Okeechobee

Comments

