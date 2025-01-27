Okeechobee community members enjoyed the 2025 Health and Safety Expo and Touch A Truck event ...
I am anchor
Kids have fun at Health & Safety Expo
OKEECHOBEE -- Children enjoyed "train" rides at the Okeechobee Health and Safety Expo at the Okeechobee Agri-Civic Center on Saturday, Jan. 25. [Photo by Katrina Elsken/Lake Okeechobee News]
OKEECHOBEE -- The Okeechobee Health and Safety Expo was held Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Okeechobee Agri-Civic Center. [Photo by Katrina Elsken/Lake Okeechobee News]
OKEECHOBEE -- All kinds of trucks and heavy equipment were on display for the Touch A Truck event that accompanied the Okeechobee Health and Safety Expo at the Okeechobee Agri-Civic Center on Jan. 25. [Photo by Katrina Elsken/Lake Okeechobee News]