Kissimmee River Restoration meeting rescheduled

Posted Monday, December 9, 2024 4:08 pm

The Kissimmee River Restoration (KRR) Headwaters Revitalization Operational Planning Study (HROPS) public PDT meeting scheduled for Dec. 9, 2024, will be rescheduled to early 2025.

The USACE and SFWMD teams are currently finalizing ecological performance metrics for the Kissimmee River and Headwaters Lakes. These metrics will be used in the pre-alternatives evaluation process. An initial list of the ecological performance metrics will be shared at the next PDT meeting for review and feedback.

Additionally, the KRR HROPS flood metrics are currently being developed by the technical sub-team from USACE and SFWMD. Discussions have included conceptual flood metrics such as flood stage hydrographs (peak stage and duration), flood inundation mapping, water surface profiles, and velocities. The locations for these metrics are being determined for select river reaches, lake management areas, and operating pools. The flood metrics will be applied to both the MIKE-SHE long term Period-of-Record (POR) and Flood Event models. The Flood Event model will use the flood metrics to make sure that the alternatives meet the study’s flood control constraints and maintain the pre-restoration level of flood risk management in the Kissimmee River Basin.

Thank you for your patience as we continue to work through these details. We look forward to reconvening the PDT in early 2025 to share the latest updates. If you have any questions or need further information, please feel free to reach out.