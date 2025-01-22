LaBelle approves permits for upcoming Swamp Cabbage festival

The city of LaBelle is gearing up for the annual Swamp Cabage Festival coming in February. .
LABELLE — The city of LaBelle is gearing up for the annual Swamp Cabbage Festival coming in February.
The 2025 Swamp Cabbage Festival is scheduled for Feb. 22 and Feb. 24 and comes as the city of LaBelle is celebrating its centennial. LaBelle was founded 100 years ago in 1925 along the Caloosahatchee River.
The festival is held every year and celebrates the Florida State Tree, the Sabal Palm. It also celebrates the local heritage in LaBelle and acts as a showcase for local businesses. As part of the planning process for the festival, organizers must request a permit to approve alcohol sales for the event.
That permit was brought before the LaBelle Board of Commissioners during their Jan. 9 meeting. In the Temporary Use & Special Event Application brought to the city commission, event organizers estimate that the event will attract 25,000 to 30,000 people.
The Board of Commissioners also commemorated National Law Enforcement Day by presenting a proclamation to the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office for their dedicated service and outstanding contributions.