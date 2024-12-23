LaBelle Christmas boat parade raises donations for Toys For Tots 

Posted Monday, December 23, 2024 11:04 am

The annual Christmas boat parade in LaBelle helped gather donations for Toys For Tots. [Photo courtesy Toys For Tots in Hendry County]

LABELLE- The annual Christmas boat parade was held in LaBelle on Dec. 14 on the Caloosahatchee River, albeit somewhat smaller than in previous years.

The parade was smaller this year after the owners of the company that originally organized announced they were moving and could no longer run the parade. LaBelle resident Linda Clark-Corbitt volunteered to step up and help keep the parade going. Linda had been involved with the boat parade since 1999 and was happy to help support the parade. Specifically, she enjoyed the smiles it brought to local kids and the donations it brought in for Toys For Tots in Hendry County.

Linda’s first time helping organize the parade was last year. Seven boats were in the parade last year, fully decked out with Christmas as they sailed down the Caloosahatchee. This year, however, things became more difficult when her significant other was diagnosed with cancer.

Linda spent much of her time taking her partner to cancer treatments in LaBelle. But still managed to find time to recruit boats for the parade. She says she got nine boats to register for the event, but three called the day of to pull out due to the wind.

The parade donated toys to Toys For Tots and the second and third place winner in the parade donated their winnings back to the Toys for Tots organization as well.

Toys For Toys in Hendry County posted a public thank you to Linda on the group’s Facebook page.

“Thank you Linda Clark-Corbitt for organizing the annual boat parade which ended with Santa’s visit at the LaBelle dock at Barron Library,” read the post. “The toys collected at this event will help bring the joy of Christmas to less fortunate children in Hendry County.”

Now at almost 75-years old, Linda says her time helping organize the parade is over and she’s ready to hand over the responsibilities. Linda says SW FL Heroes Foundation, a local nonprofit, has contacted her about taking over the reins of the event.