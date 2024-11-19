LaBelle commissioners receive update on Forrey Park 

The City of LaBelle Board of Commissioners received an update on construction at Forrey Park during their Oct. 24 meeting from Steven Lynn, Director of Parks & Recreation.
Three baseball fields have been rebuilt from scratch since January of 2024. New irrigation for all three fields is in the process of being installed for the cost of $25,000.
Commissioners were shown the design for the new concession stand being placed at the park. Blueprints show a concession building with a walk-in cooler and freezer along with a serving area. The building will also have men’s and women’s bathrooms. Square footage of the building equals roughly 3,264 sq. ft. The design will be able accommodate a second floor in the future.
Some future amenities that could come to the park include an outdoor theater, pickleball court, tennis court, and a basketball court. The outdoor theater would include artificial turf or fill dirt and a 15-to-20-foot movie screen. The court designs would include six tennis and pickleball courts, and four basketball courts. The estimated cost of the courts is $522,920.
Other future amenities include a horse shoe and cornhole covered pavilion, picnic tables, gazebos, grills, and beach volleyball.