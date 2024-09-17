LaBelle Cowboys open season with three straight wins 

Posted Tuesday, September 17, 2024 10:39 am

Epifanio Hernandez, Steaver Moore, and Aldrich Meyer pose for a pictures following their 33-0 win over Canterbury. [Photo courtesy LHS Athletics]

LABELLE- The LaBelle Cowboys varsity football team started the season strong with three back-to-back wins.

The Cowboys defeated Tradition Prep 10-6, Canterbury 33-0, and Gateway Charter 34-0.

Overall the Cowboys have a 4-1 record this season.

Last year the Cowboys finished with 6-4 record, up from their 4-4 finish in 2022. That 2022 season was head coach Maurice McClain’s first year as the head of the Cowboy football program. In his first year, he took the Cowboys from a one-win season in 2021 to that 4-4 record.

McClain is a former Cowboys running back himself. He graduated from LaBelle High School in 1996 before going on to play college football at Bethune Cookman University. Near the end of the season, McClain was named Florida Athletic Coaches Assocation's District 16 Coach of the Year.

Defensively LaBelle has already notched 21 sacks this year, with junior Luar Cuellar leading the team with 4.5 sacks. Senior Kahmarion Willingham and sophomore Jacquay Bradshaw each have three sacks. While sophomores Aldrich Meyer and Jacobo Perez each have two interceptions. Senior Wyatt Milks leads the team with 31 tackles.

Sophomore running back Marquay Bradshaw leads the Cowboys with 268 yards rushing, while junior quarterback has two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns.

LaBelle was supposed to face Jordan Christian Prep on Sept. 13., but the game was canceled due to Jordan Christian not having enough players. LHS is currently hoping to find a new opponent to put on the schedule on Oct. 18, which was their original bye week.

The next home game for the Cowboys is on Sept. 27 when the Avon Park Red Devils come to LaBelle. They currently have a 1-2 record this year, with a win over DeSoto County and losses to Hardee and Mulberry. The Cowboys and Red Devils kickoff at 7 p.m.