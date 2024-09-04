LaBelle Middle School principal Klinger retires 

LABELLE- The Hendry County School Board took time before their Aug. 20 meeting to recognize LaBelle Middle School principal John Klinger as he retires after 14 years in the district. …
LABELLE- The Hendry County School Board took time before their Aug. 20 meeting to recognize LaBelle Middle School principal John Klinger as he retires after 14 years in the district.
“It’s been an honor working with Mr. Klinger,” said Roberto Sanchez, Hendry’s director of secondary education. “It’s been great to see the growth that school has had, with his leadership, decision making, and ability to assemble the right team.”
Klinger started teaching in the Hendry School District in 2010, beginning as a science teacher and a Spanish teacher. Before his work in education, he spent 20 years in the military.
“I don’t want to take away from the work that anyone in this room does,” said Hendry Superintendent Michael Swindle. “But if anyone of you wants to walk in the shoes of a middle school principal for a day to see what it’s like, we’d welcome you to come take that challenge on.
Swindle credited Klinger for driving academic growth and building a culture at LMS that has helped both students and teachers thrive.
“We’re very grateful for the work Mr. Klinger has done and continues to do,” said Swindle. “We wish him and his wife great success and thank him for everything he did for us.”