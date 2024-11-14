LaBelle soccer scores two wins over Clewiston 

The LaBelle High School boys’ and girls’ soccer teams took back-to-back wins over Clewiston on Nov. 12.
The Cowboys varsity soccer team defeated Clewiston 9-1. Three goals were scored by Kamron Jimenez, 2 goals by Juan Morado, and single goals were scored by Zael Moreno, Dariel Marines, Zaiden Ruiz, and Adrian Orduna.
The Cowgirls varsity soccer team beat Clewiston 3-0. Fabiola Solis scored two goals while Alexis Rico scored one.