LaBelle soccer scores two wins over Clewiston 

By Richard Marion
Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 11/14/24

The LaBelle High School boys’ and girls’ soccer teams took back-to-back wins over Clewiston on Nov. 12.  

CLEWISTON- The LaBelle High School boys’ and girls’ soccer teams took back-to-back wins over Clewiston on Nov. 12. 

The LaBelle Cowboys varisty soccer team defeated Clewiston 9-1 on Nov. 12. Three goals were scored by Kamron Jimenez, 2 goals by Juan Morado, and single goals were scored by Zael Moreno, Dariel Marines, Zaiden Ruiz, and Adrian Orduna. [Photo courtesy LaBelle Athletics]
The Cowboys varsity soccer team defeated Clewiston 9-1. Three goals were scored by Kamron Jimenez, 2 goals by Juan Morado, and single goals were scored by Zael Moreno, Dariel Marines, Zaiden Ruiz, and Adrian Orduna. 

The LaBelle Cowgirls varsity soccer team defeated Clewiston 3-0 on Nov. 12. Fabiola Solis scored two goals while Alexis Rico scored one. [Photo courtesy LaBelle Athletics]
The Cowgirls varsity soccer team beat Clewiston 3-0. Fabiola Solis scored two goals while Alexis Rico scored one. 

x