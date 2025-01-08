LaBelle Youth Livestock & Ag Show planned for Feb. 8-14

LaBelle Youth Livestock & Ag Show will be held from Saturday, Feb. 8 through Friday, Feb. 14 at the LaBelle Rodeo...
LABELLE — LaBelle Youth Livestock & Ag Show will be held from Saturday, Feb. 8 through Friday, Feb. 14 at the LaBelle Rodeo Grounds located at 100 Rodeo Drive in LaBelle.
The schedule of events includes:
• Rabbit Show will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 5:30 p.m.
• Poultry Show will be held on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 1 p.m.
• Beef Breeding Show will be held on Monday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m.
• Pee Wee Calf followed by Steer Show will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m.
• Swine Show will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m.
• Fashion Show will be held on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 5 p.m.
• Pee Wee Goat Show followed by Youth Goat Show will be held on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 6 p.m.
• Market Animal Sale will be held on Friday, Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m. This is an all slaughter sale.