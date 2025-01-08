LaBelle Youth Livestock & Ag Show planned for Feb. 8-14

Special to Hendry County News
Posted 1/8/25

LaBelle Youth Livestock & Ag Show will be held from Saturday, Feb. 8 through Friday, Feb. 14 at the LaBelle Rodeo...

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

LaBelle Youth Livestock & Ag Show planned for Feb. 8-14

Posted
Special to Hendry County News

LABELLE — LaBelle Youth Livestock & Ag Show will be held from Saturday, Feb. 8 through Friday, Feb. 14 at the LaBelle Rodeo Grounds located at 100 Rodeo Drive in LaBelle.

The schedule of events includes:

• Rabbit Show will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 5:30 p.m.

• Poultry Show will be held on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 1 p.m.

• Beef Breeding Show will be held on Monday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m.

• Pee Wee Calf followed by Steer Show will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m.

• Swine Show will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m.

• Fashion Show will be held on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 5 p.m.

• Pee Wee Goat Show followed by Youth Goat Show will be held on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 6 p.m.

• Market Animal Sale will be held on Friday, Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m. This is an all slaughter sale.

youth, livestock, show

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Researchers combat devasting citrus greening disease

UF/IFAS team secures USDA grant to expand avocado …

UF/IFAS provides Field Days to empower growers with …

UF/IFAS study proves color coding nutrition labels may …

x