Labor Day Weekend rodeo cancelled

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 8/29/24

The 2024 Pete Clemons Labor Day Weekend Rodeo has been cancelled.

 

On Thursday afternoon, the Okeechobee Cattlemen's Association posted the news on their …

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Labor Day Weekend rodeo cancelled

Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News
OKEECHOBEE -- The 2024 Pete Clemons Labor Day Weekend Rodeo has been cancelled .
 
On Thursday afternoon, the Okeechobee Cattlemen's Association posted the news on their Facebook page.
 
"We regret to inform our dedicated rodeo fans that the 2024 Pete Clemons Labor Day Weekend Rodeo, scheduled for this weekend, has been cancelled due to the severe inclement weather experienced this week," the post explained.
 
'Despite our usual policy of hosting the rodeo rain or shine, the unprecedented flooding has rendered our bathrooms and parking facilities inoperable, and we don’t anticipate a safe or positive experience for our rodeo fans.
 
'For those who purchased tickets, refunds will be processed shortly. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding and support.
 
"Thank you for your continued patronage. We look forward to seeing you at the Okeechobee Cowtown Rodeo in March, 2025!'
Okeechobee, cowtown, rodeo

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Crafters and sewists meet to make ‘Mats for Cats

Sheriff's office has Safe Exchange Spot

Rotarians deliver apples to teachers

U.S. Sugar provides local students with new backpacks …

x