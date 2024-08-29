Labor Day Weekend rodeo cancelled

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
OKEECHOBEE -- The 2024 Pete Clemons Labor Day Weekend Rodeo has been cancelled .
On Thursday afternoon, the Okeechobee Cattlemen's Association posted the news on their Facebook page.
"We regret to inform our dedicated rodeo fans that the 2024 Pete Clemons Labor Day Weekend Rodeo, scheduled for this weekend, has been cancelled due to the severe inclement weather experienced this week," the post explained.
'Despite our usual policy of hosting the rodeo rain or shine, the unprecedented flooding has rendered our bathrooms and parking facilities inoperable, and we don’t anticipate a safe or positive experience for our rodeo fans.
'For those who purchased tickets, refunds will be processed shortly. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding and support.
"Thank you for your continued patronage. We look forward to seeing you at the Okeechobee Cowtown Rodeo in March, 2025!'