Lady Brahman soccer sweeps Lake Okeechobee teams 

Posted Thursday, December 5, 2024 2:13 pm

The Lady Brahmans celebrate following a win. [Photo courtesy OHS Lady Brahman Soccer]

OKEECHOBEE- The Okeechobee High School Lady Brahman varsity soccer team is off to a 5-4 start following wins over Clewiston, Moore Haven and Glades Day.

The Lady Brahmans opened the season with a win against Glades Day. The Lady Brahmans defeated Glades Day 2-1 at home here in Okeechobee. Dulce Leal and Shyla Aguirre each had one goal for the Lady Brahmans. The win against Glades Day broke a losing streak against the Lady Gators that went back to 2019.

Okeechobee followed that victory up with a 3-0 shutout of Clewiston. Leal scored again for the Lady Brahmans, with Yulianna Nunez and Letisia Guerrero also finding the net. Leal was awarded Big Lake Athlete of the Week honors last week for her performance in both games.

Last season Leal led the Lady Brahmans in scoring with 12 goals as a sophomore. Okeechobee finished the season with a 7-11-1 record. They were knocked out in the opening round of the district playoffs by Port St. Lucie 2-1.

Okeechobee scored two goals in the first half against Moore Haven which was enough to hold off a late Lady Terrier rally and secure a 2-1 victory.

In Addition to the wins over Clewiston, Glades Day and, Moore Haven OHS has defeated Port St. Lucie 7-1, John Carroll Catholic 4-0. The victory over Port St. Lucie gave the Lady Brahmans a district win as well. Okeechobee shares a district with Port St. Lucie and South Fork.

Okeechobee is set to host a rematch against Moore Haven on Dec. 13. The Lady Brahmans host the Lady Terriers at 6:30 p.m. Then, they’ll be on the road for a rematch against Glades Day on Dec. 16.