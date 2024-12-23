Lady Brahmans are 10-4 headed into Christmas break 

Posted Monday, December 23, 2024 12:44 pm

The Lady Brahmans huddle up following a game. [Photo courtesy OHS Lady Brahman soccer]

OKEECHOBEE- The Okeechobee High School Lady Brahman varsity soccer team is 10-4 as they head into the Christmas break, following a season sweep of Moore Haven and Glades Day.

Okeechobee opened the season with a win against Glades Day back on Nov. 5. The Lady Brahmans defeated Glades Day 2-1 at home here in Okeechobee. Dulce Leal and Shyla Aguirre each had one goal for the Lady Brahmans. That win against Glades Day broke a losing streak against the Lady Gators that went back to 2019.

On Dec. 16 they traveled down to Belle Glade and secured another win against the Lady Gators, coming back to Okeechobee with a 3-2 victory. Yulianna Nunez, Shyla Aguirre, and Island Hebel-Hoover each had one goal for the Lady Brahmans. Taylor Whipple had an impressive eight saves as goalkeeper which helped preserve Okeechobee’s 3-2 lead.

Before the win against Glades Day, the Lady Brahmans had a dominating 8-0 win over the Moore Haven Terriers. Island Hebel-Hoover and Letisia Guerrero led Okeechobee with two goals each. Both girls also had an assist along with Yulianna Nunez.

Earlier this season the game was much closer between the two teams, with Lady Brahmans winning 2-1.

Shyla Aguirre leads Okeechobee with nine goals this season, followed by Yulianna Nunez with eight. Island Hebel-Hoover has scored six goals so far this season while Taylor Whipple had 56 saves.

After the Christmas break the Lady Brahmans will have the chance to secure another season sweep against a Lake Okeechobee team. Back on Nov. 7 Okeechobee defeated the Clewiston Lady Tigers 3-0. Dulce Leal scored against Clewiston for the Lady Brahmans, with Yulianna Nunez and Letisia Guerrero also finding the net.

On Jan. 9 the Lady Tigers will be making the trip up to Okeechobee to face off in a rematch against the Lady Brahmans. The game starts at 6 p.m.