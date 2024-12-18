Lady Terriers defeat Okeechobee in Moore Haven 

Posted Wednesday, December 18, 2024 6:42 pm

Moore Haven's Sa'Nyree Myers pushes the ball down court. [Photo courtesy Moore Haven Athletics]

MOORE HAVEN — The Moore Haven Lady Terriers varsity basketball team defeated the Okeechobee Lady Brahmans 58-28 on Dec. 13.

They followed that win with a 92-14 dominating victory over the Glades Day Lady Gators. The Lady Gators and Lady Terriers share a district, and Moore Haven is now 2-0 in district games this season. Back on Dec. 3 the Lady Terriers defeated Pahokee 70-31 in a district matchup.

Moore Haven is off to a 7-3 start through their first ten games this season. Last year the Lady Terriers finished with an 8-11 record, and advanced to the district semifinals before being knocked out by the eventual district champions, City of Life Christian Academy.

The team is having such a great 2024-25 season thanks in part to the play of junior Sa'Nyree Myers. Myers leads the Terriers in scoring with 167 points. Her average of 16.7 points per game is the second highest in Moore Haven’s district and is the eighth highest in the division.

In the win over Okeechobee, Myers had a team 20 points followed by senior Preslynn Baker with 14. Baker led the team in assists with five followed by junior Laniya Ash three. Baker and Ash also lead the Lady Terriers in steals against the Lady Brahmans with nine and five respectively.

In the district matchup against Glades Day Myers had a team leading 22 points scored. Baker had 17 points while Ash had 16 points. Ash and sophomore Charisma Micco each had six steals and four assists.

Following the Christmas break the Lady Terriers will be facing those two teams once again. Moore Haven is scheduled to host Glades Day on Jan. 8. And on Jan. 10 they’ll make the trip up to Okeechobee for a rematch against the Lady Brahmans.