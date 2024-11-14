Lady Terriers defeat Okeechobee in preseason game 

Posted Thursday, November 14, 2024 1:49 pm

OKEECHOBEE — The Moore Haven Lady Terriers varsity basketball team opened their preseason with a win over the Okeechobee Lady Brahmans on Nov. 12.

The Lady Terriers won 74-42 on the road in Okeechobee. The preseason match was a chance for both teams to get back up to speed ahead of the regular season. The pregame meal for the Lady Terriers was sponsored by Sassy Baskets Restaurant of LaBelle.

Moore Haven finished with an 8-11 record last season. The Lady Terriers advanced to the district semifinals before being knocked out by the eventual district champions, City of Life Christian Academy. They’re back and look ready to make another run this season.

One new change for the Lady Terrier comes at head coach. Jeff Gonzales is now the head coach of the Moore Haven girls’ varsity basketball team. Gonzales comes over from head coaching duties at LaBelle Middle School. The Lady Broncos have found success in recent years, including earning the number one seed in the Around the Lake Conference in back-to-back years. LMS also had back-to-back undefeated seasons.

Moore Haven will be on the road on Nov. 20 to take on the South Fork Lady Bulldogs. They’ll be back in Moore Haven to host the Lake Wales Lady Highlanders on Nov. 22. After the Thanksgiving break, they’ll travel to the east side of the lake to play the Pahokee Lady Blue Devils on Dec. 3.