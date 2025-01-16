Lady Terriers having best season since 2018 

Posted Thursday, January 16, 2025 1:14 pm

The Lady Terriers secured a 71-50 win over Babcock on Jan. 14. [Photo courtesy Moore Haven Athletics]

MOORE HAVEN- The Moore Haven Lady Terriers varsity basketball team has quietly put together their best season since 2018. And they look like they’re ready to make a run in the playoffs.

The Lady Terriers are 13-3 following an eight-game win streak that started back on Dec. 13. Along that win streak the Lady Terreris completed a season sweep over the Glades Day Lady Gators.

The Lady Terriers defeated Glades Day 82-12 at home in Moore Haven on Jan. 8. The win came after a dominating 92-14 win over the Lady Gators before the Christmas break on Dec. 16.

Moore Haven started this season with a brand-new head coach, Jeff Gonzales, who came over from coaching girls’ basketball at LaBelle Middle School.

The Lady Terriers are undefeated in district games this season. [Photo courtesy Big Play Visuals]

“This is the first time in school history the team has been in first place and undefeated in all district games towards the end of season headed into the district tournament,” said coach Gonzales. “We have three of our four seniors on the team with athletic scholarship offers. I am so proud of their hard work and efforts as we close this season over the next two weeks. This is a huge turnaround for this program.”

Gonzales credits his assistant coach Emanuel Hendrix for his help in getting the basketball program at Moore Haven on the right track. Hendrix is also the head coach for the Terriers’ football team.

The team is having such a great 2024-25 season thanks in part to the play of junior Sa'Nyree Myers. Myers leads the Terriers in scoring with 184 points. Her average of 16.7 points per game is the second highest in Moore Haven’s district and is the eighth highest in the division.

Senior Preslynn Baker is also playing a crucial role in Moore Haven’s success this season. She’s second on the team in points scored this year with 164 and she leads the team in assists with 45, steals with 51, and rebounds with 130.

Moore Haven closes out the regular season with two home games. They host the Pahokee Lady Blue Devils on Jan. 23 and Babcock on Jan. 30.