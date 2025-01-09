Lady Terriers secure season sweep over Glades Day 

By Richard Marion
Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 1/9/25

The Moore Haven Lady Terriers varsity basketball team just completed a season sweep over the Glades Day Lady Gators.  

The Lady Terriers are 10-3 headed into the final few games of the regular season. [Photo courtesy of Moore Haven Athletics]
MOORE HAVEN- The Moore Haven Lady Terriers varsity basketball team just completed a season sweep over the Glades Day Lady Gators. 

The Lady Terriers defeated Glades Day 82-12 at home in Moore Haven on Jan. 8. The win comes after a dominating 92-14 win over the Lady Gators before the Christmas break on Dec. 16. Moore Haven shares a district with Glades Day and the Lady Terriers are now 3-0 in district games. 

Their third district win came against Pahokee on Dec. 3 when the Lady Terriers beat the Lady Blue Devils 70-31.  

The team is having such a great 2024-25 season thanks in part to the play of junior Sa'Nyree Myers. Myers leads the Terriers in scoring with 184 points. Her average of 16.7 points per game is the second highest in Moore Haven’s district and is the eighth highest in the division.  

Senior Preslynn Baker is also playing a crucial role in Moore Haven’s success this season. She’s second on the team in points scored this year with 164 and she leads the team in assists with 45, steals with 51, and rebounds with 130. 

The Lady Terriers have a 10-3 record this year and have won five straight starting with a 58-28 win over the Okeechobee Lady Brahmans on Dec. 13. 

Moore Haven will host another district game later this month with a chance to sweep another Lake Okeechobee team. The Lady Terriers host the Pahokee Blue Devils on Jan. 23. 

