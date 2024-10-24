Lady Terriers wins district volleyball championship 

Posted Thursday, October 24, 2024 11:25 am

Kulipa Julian receives a Glades Day serve in the district playoffs. [Photo by Richard Marion/Lake Okeechobee News]

MOORE HAVEN — The Moore Haven Lady Terriers continued their dominating performance from the regular season into the district playoffs.

The Lady Terriers earned the district championship on their home court on Oct. 18, with wins over Glades Day and Marathon.

Moore Haven opened the district tournament against the Glades Day Lady Gators in a district semifinal match. The Lady Terriers were in total control from the first serve, winning the first set 25-9. Glades Day fought back in the second set, but ultimately lost 25-15. The third and final set went to Moore Haven 25-5.

Junior Tiyanni Anderson and senior Akeelah Ling led the Lady Terriers with 12 kills each in the semifinal match. Senior Preslynn Baker has a team leading 20 assists.

In the district championship Moore Haven faced a Marathon team that had just defeated Fort Meade. Marathon took the first set 25-20, but the Lady Terriers rallied and won the next three sets to take a 3-1 victory and earn the district championship.

Anderson once again led Moore Haven in kills in the championship, with 20. She also had four aces. Baker had a team high of 30 assists.

The Lady Terriers last lost a game way back on Aug. 29 when they had a close 3-2 defeat to Okeechobee. Following that, Moore Haven put together an 11-game win streak. In the process they came back to defeat one of the teams they lost to earlier in the season, Avon Park.

The Lady Terriers pose with their district championship trophy. [Photo courtesy Moore Haven Athletics]

The Avon Park Lady Red Devils beat Moore Haven 3-2 in the first game of the season on Aug. 20. But a month later when the two teams met, it was a different story. The Lady Terriers beat Avon Park 3-1. Each set was close, with both teams scoring at least 20 points every set. But the Lady Terriers persevered through any adversity the Lady Red Devils put them through to secure the win.

Moore Haven dominating performance this season means the team will host regionals, with a chance to advance to the state tournament on the line.