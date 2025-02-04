Lake O once again blamed for coastal algal bloom

By Katrina Elsken
Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 2/4/25

A nontoxic algal bloom at a marina in Port Salerno on Jan. 2 had some coastal media once again blaming Lake Okeechobee.

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in

Other items that may interest you

Engineers play a crucial role in the district’s …

S-127 Boat Lock in Glades County reopened February 13

SFWMD announces public meetings

SFWMD to hold workshops for the Sea Level Rise and …

x